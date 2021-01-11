 Skip to main content
Letters: Thank you to our board

By proclamation of the governor, January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our remarkable elected school board members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public education, responsible for 4,800 students, more than 700 employees, and 12 schools.

Our school board is charged with making decisions that can be quite difficult, and require sifting through a great deal of information. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy build the future of education in our Kelso community.

I’m encouraging all members of the community to thank a board member for volunteering their time and playing a critical civic role as a crucial bridge between the local community and our school district. Their efforts are instrumental in helping all of us realize the hopes and dreams we have for the children of Kelso.

Serving Kelso School District are: Mike Haas (president), Jeane Conrad (vice president), Karen Grafton, Ron Huntington, and Leah Moore.

Mary Beth Tack, superintendent

Kelso School District

