Letters: Thank you, Futcher

The age of public service to others gets strained applause in these times of upheaval. With that said, let me offer a word of congratulations to a man who served with that purpose in mind.

As the City of Kelso moves on, without the contributions of former Mayor David Futcher, and as the year ends and officials change places after elections, it is a time to recognize those souls who put their talents to work for the people.

Public service at the local level is not the chaos we regret seeing at the national level. There is a need for local government representatives to tackle issues as mundane as finding money to fill the potholes on the streets, keeping the water safe for public use, funding, not defunding, local policing efforts, paying the city's bills, representing the citizens on a large variety of county and state-wide cooperative committees and balancing the budget. This is just to name a few.

Thank you Dave Futcher for your 16 years of commitment and to all others who show up and quietly go about the business of keeping the lights on, the citizens safe and facing the endless tasks of maintaining our local governments.

Kathleen A. Johnson

Kelso