Letters: Thank you, Ecology

We chose to live near Kalama because we were drawn to the beauty of the Columbia River, the recreational opportunities and friendliness of the people. I totally support the Washington Department of Ecology’s (Ecology) decision to deny the shoreline permit for the world’s largest fracked gas-to-methanol refinery. It would destroy our clean air and water, and further damage our river and coastal fisheries.

Our dependence on fossil fuels will wane as we move toward renewable energy sources and a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren. Our decisions, and a global commitment, affect their future. We are in the midst of a climate crisis, the magnitude of which many have yet to comprehend. If we have any hope at all, we must take bold action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The science is clear and the public opposition to this project is overwhelming. Ecology’s 7-page decision letter makes it quite clear this fossil fuel project would violate both Federal and Washington State code.

Thank you Ecology for making the right decision.

Mark Uhart

Kalama

