Letters: Testing inmates

I would like to say thank you to the people who are making tough decisions every day to keep our community controlled and safe.

Recently, I read an article regarding the Longview COVID-19 patient released from prison. The article stated that Richard Dugger was tested positive for coronavirus following his release.

However, does this mean that the other inmates are highly exposed to the virus if Dugger had it?

I was wondering if there are any social distancing efforts or ways to help people behind bars lessen their chance of catching and spreading the virus? Especially those who have higher health risks or are part of the elderly age group? Do inmates get tested for the virus before leaving the facility and being sent out into the public?

I know everyone is working diligently and trying to maintain our state as well as keeping the public’s best interest in mind. Thank you for your time and perseverance.

Madison Sherman

Longview