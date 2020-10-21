Letters: Teachers for Takko

My name is Holly Davis and I am a teacher in Longview.

It is not traditional for me to be public with my support of political candidates. I do feel, however, that voting is an important responsibility and I try to be informed.

Sen. Dean Takko always has been willing to meet with me to hear my ideas on how to better our school system. His endorsements from the Washington School Retirees Association, American Federation of Teachers and the Washington Education Association show how he has been a longtime supporter of education and it shows that he values educators. These groups have endorsed Sen. Takko because he always has supported teachers and has provided our schools with much-needed funding.

I appreciate his attendance record for votes on the floor and in his committees. His efforts to involve youth from our area in state government are commendable. He makes an effort to have students to the Capitol for field trips and to serve as pages.

In November, I will be casting my vote for Sen. Takko.

Holly Davis

Longview