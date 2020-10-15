Letters: Tax and spend

Thomas Sowell once said, “I have never understood why it is 'greed' to want to keep the money you have earned, but not greed to want to take somebody else's money.”

If you want to keep what you have earned and not be taxed out of your home, vote for the only fiscally responsible party. The Democrats are the party of tax and spend and have been historically for decades, which is a proven unsound method of economics. It didn’t work in the 1970s and it isn’t going to work now. The party does matter. Please vote Republican.