Letters: Talk a good game

A recent letter writer wondered why anyone would vote Republican because they were not supporting all the pork in the so-called “COVID relief bill.”

According to published reports, less than 10% of the $1.9 trillion price tag actually goes toward COVID relief. Interestingly the letter writer apparently had no problem when Democrats held up the previous administration’s COVID relief bill in order to “add” pork into the bill.

I wonder why anyone would vote for a Democrat given that in less than two months of Democrat control of both houses of Congress and the Presidency, their policies have increased gas prices by more than $.30 per gallon, created a crisis at the southern border with illegal crossings and terminated thousands of union jobs. Now they are attacking First and Second Amendment rights in their legislation.

Our own Democrat Senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell fully support these policies. I hope voters keep this in mind when they are up for re-election. Democrats talk a good game when they campaign, but their actions contradict their words.

Bob Myers

Longview

