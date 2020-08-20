Letters: Takko's common sense

Our state senator, Dean Takko representing the 19th Legislative District, understands that the basic American expectation that travel be easy and safe is fundamental to who we are.
I have seen how protective Takko is of our safety when, as Wahkiakum County prosecutor, I discovered a loophole in the law, one that made the punishment when a motorist negligently kills a passenger on a motorcycle far less than if the motorist negligently kills the driver of the motorcycle. One email to Takko was all it took – as soon as he learned of the problem, he sponsored legislation that closed the loophole, creating a fairer law and safer roads.
Takko also sponsored a law enhancing sentences against people who endanger others in an attempt to elude police. Over the years, I have come to rely on Takko's common-sense attitude on issues like this.
That’s why I support Dean Takko for State Senate. Dean Takko is for safe streets and safe travels, and he has proved it over and over again.
Dan Bigelow
Cathlamet
