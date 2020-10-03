Letters: Takko picks paper

I fully endorse Sen. Dean Takko's re-election to the Senate.

Sen. Takko and I have lived in Southwest Washington our entire lives. We both grew up in Wahkiakum County. We worked together side by side when I was the state senator and he was the state representative for the 19th Legislative District. We worked as a team securing funding for transportation projects and bringing industries to our rural counties in the 19th District.

Currently, I work with Sen. Takko in my capacity as the executive director of the Washington Forest Protection Association representing private forest landowners. Sen. Takko is a great supporter of the forest product industry.

We have worked together keeping jobs in the pulp and paper mill industry. He is an effective leader, he gets along with everyone and most importantly, he gets things accomplished.

Sen. Takko has a proven track record of bringing millions of dollars in funding to the district.

Mark Doumit

Tenino