Letters: Takko must be removed

On Oct. 21, I received a flyer paid for by Dean Takko. On it was printed "A track record of PROTECTING YOUR POCKEBOOK." It also read: "I will continue to work with Democrats and Republicans to PROTECT YOUR HARD EARNED DOLLARS."

If this is the case, then why did he vote to pass a law charging people eight cents for every carry out bag from stores. And, if that was not bad enough, he voted to add a sales tax to that purchase.

By looking at his voting record and the flyer I received, there can be only one word to describe him, "liar." He deserves to be removed from office.

David Fossati

Longview



