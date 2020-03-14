Letters: Taking liberties

The Daily News proudly declares that it does not do “fact checking” of its letters to the editor.

Fair enough. However, the paper must be denounced for its promotion of bigotry, prejudice and homophobia it allows to be passed off as fact in letters from readers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Sunday, March 8, letter “ Democratic disasters” is the perfect example. The writer indicates that child molestation in the Catholic Church and Boy Scouts was perpetrated by homosexuals. This is one of the oldest and most widely refuted tropes of bigots and homophobes.

The Daily News can refuse to fact check, but it does not have the liberty to allow promotion of bigotry and homophobia in our community. The paper deserves to be roundly condemned for allowing this promotion.

Mike Phillips

Kalama