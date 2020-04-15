Letters: Taking chances

Reading the letters to the editor that seem to say this "pandemic" is not as bad as it is being made out to be has me responding with this. I am 75 years old with a severe immune system deficiency. While I respect every one's right to their opinion I would ask this — if you, who don't think this to be serious, see an old, white-haired fat guy at the grocery store wearing a face mask and gloves, please stay six feet away from me. That's the only place I go, so please stay away from me and I will do the same for you.
I agree it may not be as serious as we are hearing. But I and most others like me, old and feeble, can't take the chance. Thank you and please think about those in your life that are vulnerable.
Dale Davis
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!