Letters: Taking chances

Reading the letters to the editor that seem to say this "pandemic" is not as bad as it is being made out to be has me responding with this. I am 75 years old with a severe immune system deficiency. While I respect every one's right to their opinion I would ask this — if you, who don't think this to be serious, see an old, white-haired fat guy at the grocery store wearing a face mask and gloves, please stay six feet away from me. That's the only place I go, so please stay away from me and I will do the same for you.