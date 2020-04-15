Letters: Taking chances

Letters: Taking chances

{{featured_button_text}}

Reading the letters to the editor that seem to say this "pandemic" is not as bad as it is being made out to be has me responding with this. I am 75 years old with a severe immune system deficiency. While I respect every one's right to their opinion I would ask this — if you, who don't think this to be serious, see an old, white-haired fat guy at the grocery store wearing a face mask and gloves, please stay six feet away from me. That's the only place I go, so please stay away from me and I will do the same for you.

I agree it may not be as serious as we are hearing. But I and most others like me, old and feeble, can't take the chance. Thank you and please think about those in your life that are vulnerable.

Dale Davis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Open the doors

I'm sick of seeing people shamefully hide their heads in the fear created by the media, our governor and others in the rarefied air of politics.

Letters

Letters: Generous support

Eagle Cliffs Distillery thanks everyone involved locally in responding to the pandemic. Cowlitz County is extremely fortunate to have an excep…

Letters

Letters: Serving our kids

We are living during a very challenging time, a time that many of us have never experienced before. As it often happens during difficult times…

Letters

Letters: Close friends

To all the staff of our Daily News newspaper, including my deliverer, I must tell you that you have become a close friend during these trying …

Letters

Letters: Homeless efforts

First off, I would like to say thank you to the people who are making tough decisions everyday to keep our community controlled and safe.

Letters

Letters: Worth a chuckle

Whomever wrote the captions for the Mount St. Helens pictures in the April 10 isse misidentified the wrong Harry Truman. Truman, the United St…

Letters

Letters: Red, white and blue

Sherry Davis' letter to the editor (The Daily News, April 8) reiterated what we've been hearing for sometime now, "wear a mask, wash your hand…

Letters

Letters: Herd immunity

As I’ve watched the health experts answer questions about the coronavirus, I’ve had one question that is never asked. What is the science behi…

Letters

Letters: Cooperative efforts

Generally, I enjoy Jack Malone's articulate letters, but he continues to be confused about the difference between a socioeconomic philosophy a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News