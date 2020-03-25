Letters:Take the max

Letters:Take the max

The three economic drivers for Cowlitz County are Interstate 5, the main line railroad and the port dock on the Columbia River.

The port dock is one area where I have some input in that the dock takes a small amount of tax money for their projects.

My tax dollars that go to the port are the only tax money I totally support.

I wish the port would take the max.

Cowlitz County has a great economic engine in the port and we need to support it.

Charles L. Klawitter

South Kelso

