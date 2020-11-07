Letters: Take the first step

It is the early hours of the most consequential day of my life, possibly all of ours - Nov 3, 2020. I awoke to rain. It seems heaven is trying to wash away a dark stain on the soul of our country and we as a people, the American people.

I do not doubt the worst president in our nation's history will be turned out and will face tribulations for the rest of his life for his sins. That said, the question is, how will his loyal to the end folks accept this?

How we heal, how we strive for a truly great nation and a people of equanimity, reconciliation and acceptance that we should be and could be can be likened to a tall ladder we must climb. At the top of the ladder is everything that our founders sought, that so many have given their lives for, that we teach our chidden they should want to be as a citizen. Even the Bible, while acknowledging we are flawed, also teaches love for all, that we should help people in need and that we devote ourselves to making the world a better place.

The question is, can we take that first step on that long and difficult journey? Can we put aside our anger, our bitterness, our frustration and our divisiveness? We may not in our lifetimes reach the top but we must, each of us, take that first step, as hard as it is.

Jim Hill

Kelso