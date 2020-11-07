 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Take the first step

Letters: Take the first step

{{featured_button_text}}

It is the early hours of the most consequential day of my life, possibly all of ours - Nov 3, 2020. I awoke to rain. It seems heaven is trying to wash away a dark stain on the soul of our country and we as a people, the American people.

I do not doubt the worst president in our nation's history will be turned out and will face tribulations for the rest of his life for his sins. That said, the question is, how will his loyal to the end folks accept this?

How we heal, how we strive for a truly great nation and a people of equanimity, reconciliation and acceptance that we should be and could be can be likened to a tall ladder we must climb. At the top of the ladder is everything that our founders sought, that so many have given their lives for, that we teach our chidden they should want to be as a citizen. Even the Bible, while acknowledging we are flawed, also teaches love for all, that we should help people in need and that we devote ourselves to making the world a better place.

The question is, can we take that first step on that long and difficult journey? Can we put aside our anger, our bitterness, our frustration and our divisiveness? We may not in our lifetimes reach the top but we must, each of us, take that first step, as hard as it is.

Jim Hill

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Torgerson: Just wear a mask

This afternoon (Oct. 30), I rode my bike up to the Washington Way/15th Ave intersection. A group of GOP supporters were there waving signs. I …

Letters

Koehler: Hang in there

The good news is that Cowlitz County has been able to stay mostly safe. We have had 831 cases, resulting in seven deaths (as of the writing of…

Letters

Letters: Calling the shots

Beware the “Medicare for all” proposal. Why? Because the single-payer system has a serious flaw: the one who pays the bills calls the shots – …

Letters

Letters: Put a sign up

I'm becoming increasingly weary of all the letters to the editor that are just forums for the writer to tout his or her favorite candidate. I'…

Letters

Letters: Keep local control

The Kelso School District reported that approval of Referendum 90 would not change the way they teach sex education. That is interesting.

Letters

Letters: Every single day

Southwest Washington cannot afford a representative who repeatedly attempts to repeal access to affordable health care, especially during a pandemic.

Letters

Cotterell: Long will listen

I strongly support Carolyn Long for Congress. She has our best interests in mind and will vigorously represent the Third Congressional Distric…

Letters

Letters: Use your record

In this morning's Daily News (Oct. 29), the auditor’s office warns voters of a fraudulent voter website dispelling misinformation.

Letters

Letters: Culp's not qualified

Gov. Jay Inslee has a degree in economics form the University of Washington, a law degree from Willamette University and he has been our gover…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News