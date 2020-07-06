Letters: Take pity

After reading Nancy Lewis’ attack on my old friend Les Church (The Daily News letters to the editor, June 4) my first response was that she was just another misguided, maladjusted illiterate Trump supporter who believed that his dividing this country politically, lying more than 19,800 times to Americans, being a racist homophobe, refusing to pay his fair share of taxes, having sex with other women just after his wife had given birth, supporting criminal activity in his administration and facing more than 14,000 lawsuits was just fine with her.