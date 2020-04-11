Letters: Take my chances

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Something doesn’t add up. Our government masters tell us we have to commit economic suicide due to a virus that has killed 446 people in the state of Washington (as of April 10).

With a population of 7.41 million, the chances you will die from COVID-19 is .000056%. You are more likely to die in an auto accident than from the virus.

It’s time to end the government and media hysteria and get everyone back to work. If my choice is a bout with COVID-19 or poverty, I’ll take my chances with the virus.

Chris Fry

Kalama