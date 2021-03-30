Letters: Take care of our own

I am concerned about the taxpayers paying for the children and the parents and all others. The government doesn't take care of our own, really. Our homeless are in dire need. Now, all the immigrants are coming here to get everything free.

People think all the people coming here, the diseases they bring and their criminals, that it's not right. Our people here should be taken care of first. They don't get everything free. Our people are losing hope. Fourteen hundred dollars won't last long. Are they going to get more?

All I can say is it's just my opinion folks. Don't criticize me for speaking out on the way we here are being treated. We should be first. How are we going to take care of all of the outsiders coming? Oh, yes, raise everyone's taxes a bunch. That's not fair. If you are going to give outsiders everything, then give us the same, OK? OK, America first says President Biden. Where is it?

Now, all you people who don't take proper care of your pets, get some help. Call your local humane society, please.

Shirley Wood

Castle Rock