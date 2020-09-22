Letters: Take a stand

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jaime Herrera Beutler is running an ad claiming she saved small businesses with the COVID-19 bill.

However, that bill was written and passed by the Democrats in the House of Representatives. And Carolyn Long never was against that law as Herrera Beutler claims.

In 2016, Herrera Beutler passed a bill to stop companies from dumping waste into streams. In 2017, Herrera Beutler repealed that law. In 2016, Herrera Beutler voted to take guns away from the mentally ill. In 2017, Herrera Beutler repealed that law.

Herrera Beutler has voted 60 times to take health coverage, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, away from 24 million people without a replacement.

How many times have Herrera Beutler's constituents said she won't take their phone calls or talk to them in person, or even answer questions when they are face to face with her?

She won't have town hall meetings and her phone conferences are only for a select few people. She never takes a stand for anything, even when she promises she will take a stand.

We need a representative who will represent all of her constituents.

Vote Carolyn Long.