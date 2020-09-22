 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Take a stand

Letters: Take a stand

{{featured_button_text}}

Jaime Herrera Beutler is running an ad claiming she saved small businesses with the COVID-19 bill.

However, that bill was written and passed by the Democrats in the House of Representatives. And Carolyn Long never was against that law as Herrera Beutler claims.

In 2016, Herrera Beutler passed a bill to stop companies from dumping waste into streams. In 2017, Herrera Beutler repealed that law. In 2016, Herrera Beutler voted to take guns away from the mentally ill. In 2017, Herrera Beutler repealed that law.

Herrera Beutler has voted 60 times to take health coverage, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, away from 24 million people without a replacement.

How many times have Herrera Beutler's constituents said she won't take their phone calls or talk to them in person, or even answer questions when they are face to face with her?

She won't have town hall meetings and her phone conferences are only for a select few people. She never takes a stand for anything, even when she promises she will take a stand.

We need a representative who will represent all of her constituents.

Vote Carolyn Long.

K.D. Slade

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Merits, not labels

In response to Merrylee Lanehart’s Sept. 9 letter to the editor, being a patriot is not exclusive to any particular political party. A commitm…

Letters

Letters: Trust the facts

As our country and world grapple with the effects of coronavirus, one fact we all can agree on is that China lied about and hid the virus for …

Letters

Letters: Regulation goes too far

Sea lions and salmon have co-existed at sea and in the Columbia River forever. It is an outrage to learn the federal government is allowing ra…

Letters

Letters: Who I want

I am voting for Carolyn Long to represent Southwest Washington in the United States Congress.

Letters

Letters: Waste of money

Whether it be restroom renovations for half a million dollars or “White House” renovations for the Port of Longview for $2.4 million, I can’t …

Letters

Letters: Shop local troubles

Today (Friday, Sept. 18) my husband and I went into a shop at the mall. The employee who greeted was not wearing a mask as well as another emp…

Letters

Letters: Hands off

Last Thursday (Sept. 10) I placed a Biden/Harris sign in my front yard. The next morning I went outside and it was gone. I was furious.

Letters

Letters: Air matters

Southwest Washington residents have been bombarded by "very unhealthy" smoke recently, with Seattle and Portland recording the worst air pollu…

Letters

Letters: Ignoring constituents

Woodland Mayor Will Finn's Sept. 15 letter to the editor begging the public to push forward a plant (that will really only benefit Chinese pla…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News