Letters: Take a look

Congressional Rep. Jaime Heurra Beutler recently joined with the Commu-Socialists in Congress (and their RINO - Republican in Name Only - collaborators) to vote for President Trump's second and unconstitutional impeachment. She, therefore, no longer faithfully represents the voters who elected her.

I commend and stand behind her fellow representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, for voicing what she and a growing number of Americans know is true. It's no conspiracy theory that Washington, D.C., is a cesspool of criminal corruption and hypocrisy that stops at nothing, not even crimes against children, to gain/maintain their power and wealth.

These people used censorship, voter fraud, treason and even murder to go after the greatest president we've had since Lincoln. American "sheeple" like Beutler must find the courage to look away from mainstream media and take a good look at the Corporate Cabal. It exists, and the truth about them is so vile it will turn your stomachs.

If you love this nation and care about its children, you can't keep ignoring the truth because you’re too appalled by it to face it.

Merrylee Lanehart

Kelso