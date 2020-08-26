Letters: System rigged

"Black on black crime" is a white-power dog whistle designed to change the subject. Black Lives Matter is about systemic racial injustice and police brutality against Black Americans.
Flawed statistics do not excuse extrajudicial acts committed by those who are sworn to protect and serve all citizens. Not all cops are bad, but the system is rigged in favor of those who are.
Jim MacLeod
Kalama
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!