Letters: Surrounded

I am so sick and tired of all these news reports saying COVID-19 is re-rising due to Memorial Day weekend and protesters. Not. How about it's due to all these idiots in town standing in line wrapped around the corner of Ross. Not a single soul standing six feet apart, social distancing, or wearing masks.

I saw more than 50 toddlers, not a single one wearing a mask. Not to mention all the stores in our community only recommend masks. They don't make it mandatory. If you don't want to wear a mask, stay home. I hope all those idiots are there buying nice outfits for their services. People are dying and the only ones to blame are all these idiots who do not want to listen.

People standing in grocery stores mingling. Store employees wearing masks that are pulled down so their nose is exposed anyway. Get it together. This town and community is embarrassing. And y'all want to write about Memorial Day weekend. I am in a town surrounded by idiots. Please help.

Tiffany Sexton

Kelso