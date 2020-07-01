Letters: Surrounded

Letters: Surrounded

{{featured_button_text}}

I am so sick and tired of all these news reports saying COVID-19 is re-rising due to Memorial Day weekend and protesters. Not. How about it's due to all these idiots in town standing in line wrapped around the corner of Ross. Not a single soul standing six feet apart, social distancing, or wearing masks.

I saw more than 50 toddlers, not a single one wearing a mask. Not to mention all the stores in our community only recommend masks. They don't make it mandatory. If you don't want to wear a mask, stay home. I hope all those idiots are there buying nice outfits for their services. People are dying and the only ones to blame are all these idiots who do not want to listen.

People standing in grocery stores mingling. Store employees wearing masks that are pulled down so their nose is exposed anyway. Get it together. This town and community is embarrassing. And y'all want to write about Memorial Day weekend. I am in a town surrounded by idiots. Please help.

Tiffany Sexton

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Long for Congress

I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I want to vote for good, hard-working, honest people. The power of listening to people is something I came…

Letters

Letters: Risk to health

Please do not attend the rally at Lake Sacajawea. Or if you absolutely must, please wear a mask. Don’t risk your health, your family's health,…

Letters

Letters: Political beef

I've attended 39 Go 4th celebrations in Longview. Each year I look forward to an elephant ear, shaved ice, the fireworks and the parade. I lov…

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: Avoiding crowds

I was surprised and alarmed when I read that a group of Longview citizens were planning their own Go 4th celebration at the lake this year in …

Letters

Letters: Do not waffle

It was a relief when Gov. Jay Inslee mandated that all Washington residents wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News