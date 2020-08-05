Letters: Suppressed?

One of the most important days of the year for our area and you don’t even mention it.
Are you trying to suppress the vote?
Richard Asmus
Longview
Editor's note: The Daily News published numerous articles about local elections leading up to the Aug. 4 primary. As election results were not available until after press time on Tuesday night, the latest results were published in Thursday's paper. However, as noted in Wednesday's paper, results were available much sooner online at TDN.com.
