Letters: Supporting Long

I am writing in support of Carolyn Long for Congress. When I was a student at Washington State University, Long was one of my teachers. She is intelligent, analytical and passionate about democracy in America.

I would be proud to have her as a representative because I know she will take seriously the issues that matter to the Third Congressional District and be willing to fight for the interests of her constituents. I also know she is a thoughtful and measured person who will grow and adapt as needed during her time in office.