Letters: Support police

Defunding the police is an idea I thought was crazy, but I still hear it being brought up.
In my view, the number one purpose of government is the safety of its residents.
There are people who will hurt or rob us with violence. We need police to protect us from these people and to collect the evidence to prove they have harmed the victims.
I support additional funds to improve all law enforcement.
Bill Hallanger
Longview
