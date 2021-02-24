 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Support HB 1078

Letters: Support HB 1078

{{featured_button_text}}

I can’t tell you how many times I have opened up about my past involvement with the criminal legal system and heard the response, “I never would have guessed.”

As a society, we have normalized the harmful belief that system-impacted people, like me, are different, bad or deserve to have our rights – like the right to vote – stripped away. While I was on community supervision, I was working full time, going to college full time and paying taxes. Despite all that, I still felt ostracized because I had no say in the policy decisions that affected my daily life. When my voting rights were restored, l felt a sense of belonging to my community again.

Our society is safest and our democracy is strongest when everybody belongs and every voice counts. Today, more than 20,000 Washingtonians are denied the right to participate in our democracy.

I urge The Daily News readers to support House Bill 1078, which would return the fundamental right to vote to our friends and neighbors living in our communities.

Brittany Lovely

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Roman: Is it worth it?

I often find myself shifting through the various Facebook posts of people who live in the Cowlitz County area, and I think, whatever happened …

Letters

Letters: Take a look

Congressional Rep. Jaime Heurra Beutler recently joined with the Commu-Socialists in Congress (and their RINO - Republican in Name Only - coll…

Letters

Letters: Alternative facts

John Peters' Feb 16 letter to the editor in The Daily News, as a response to Art Birkmeyer's letter of Feb. 11, is an example of alternate facts.

Letters

Eyman: They're after you

In the past 22 years, we’ve qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. They all limited the governments’ power over us and have sav…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News