Letters: Support for Long

Endorsing Carolyn Long's campaign for the 3rd Congressional District seat is meaningful because of her strong platform and accessibility. As COVID-19 abruptly altered the political playbook for candidates, Carolyn's ability to rapidly adapt is inspirational. Urging D.C. politicians to expedite emergency preparedness, she moved campaign operations online. Her emails offer concrete suggestions for community members to support each other. She also assembled a Facebook Live Roundtable of educational experts from local school districts to answer questions from concerned parents. Aspiring candidate Carolyn Long is creating multiple avenues to guide citizens in dealing with this unprecedented challenge. Imagine what she can achieve when she becomes our elected official!