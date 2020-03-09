Letters: Success with homeless

The cold weather shelter and Family Promise are two prime examples that efforts to help the homeless can be a success. Both programs have incorporated extensive planning, and a comprehensive approach that includes good communication among staff, with neighbors, the police, Love Overwhelming, day care and Kessler Elementary School.

I would be remiss if I did not also mention the countless volunteer hours put in by pastors, churches and church members, citizens, various professionals and more.

Let's not forget the people who provide food, including warm meals.

None of these volunteers have gone to a university to get an advanced degree in "organizational development and strategic planning." No, they are just a bunch of compassionate, caring and loving people who are motivated by faith, or some higher calling, to reach out and help the "least of these."

And lastly, one of the successes of these two groups is an absence of "politics," which is becoming the undoing of other efforts in our community.

John Steppert

Longview

