Letters: Stuffy's II

I believe Stuffy's II has been treated unfairly.

I have been there for lunch several times and it was handled very professionally. All people wore masks and the tables were leaned completely after each customer left the table.

The staff is very professional in the way they treat their customers.

Our state has been unfair in handling the Stuffy's situation. Why do states governed by Democrats close everything while Republican states are open.

We need to back Stuffy's all the way.

Leroy Nelson

Longview