Letters: Stop the waste

I am writing in regard to the article titled, “Pelosi unveils $3T virus bill” (The Daily News, May 13) calling it an aid package with $1 trillion for states and cities with money for “Hazard Pay” for essential workers.
Other money out of that $1 trillion will go to tribal governments and another round of $1,200 cash to the people, but increased up to $6,000 per household, as well as money for housing assistance to help pay rent, and $75 billion for virus testing. This $1 trillion will continue the $600 per week boost through January 2021 in unemployment benefits.
This virus bill took 1,800 pages to put together for the Senate.
My question is this: This all adds up to $825 billion with $175 billion for a food stamp increase of about 15% and the payments to individuals, all coming out of the $1 trillion.
What happened to the other $2 trillion Nancy Pelosi wants when the United States only gets about $3.2 trillion in revenue per year from all taxpayers? Stop wasting our money.
Stan Mourning
Kelso
