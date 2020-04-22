Letters: Stop the blame game

The U.S. — the most technologically advanced nation with the finest medical expertise — is dealing with more coronavirus cases than any other country in the world. The pandemic is about to take down not just the powerful and the rich, but the global economy.

The battle against the coronavirus is a war, as damaging as a physical war. It is not just a financial, economic, social or geopolitical war, but it is first and foremost an emotional war.

Stress levels are high at the individual, community, national and geopolitical level. Bad emotions worsen decision making.

The fog of emotion clouds our judgment and our ability to act. The blame game is an emotional salve that may assuage our anger, but will truly block effective action, which is to work together to fight the common enemy.

We should learn, adapt and act fast, or blame, dither and die. Time is not on our side. In this war, we have to learn to work with people we do not like to survive.

Lam Luu

Longview

Concerned about COVID-19?

