Letters: Stop corruption

Every year, more than $1 trillion is siphoned out of developing countries, often through anonymous shell companies, which are secretive entities that hide the identities of the real owners.

This is money that could be used fighting extreme poverty and invested in health and education. Instead, this money is used by corrupt politicians, drug dealers, sex traffickers and terrorists to finance their criminal activities. Worst of all, this is all legal. In less than an hour, you can set up a secret company and then open bank accounts to financing crime and terror – all while hiding your identity from law enforcement.

This is outrageous and Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray can help fight this corruption by supporting S.2563, the ILLICIT CASH Act.

We must stop this corruption and help put this money back in the hands of the countries that need it. This way United States law enforcement will have access to ownership information they need to thwart or investigate criminal activity.

Sam Sanden

Longview