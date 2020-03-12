Letters: Stop corruption

Letters: Stop corruption

{{featured_button_text}}

Every year, more than $1 trillion is siphoned out of developing countries, often through anonymous shell companies, which are secretive entities that hide the identities of the real owners.

This is money that could be used fighting extreme poverty and invested in health and education. Instead, this money is used by corrupt politicians, drug dealers, sex traffickers and terrorists to finance their criminal activities. Worst of all, this is all legal. In less than an hour, you can set up a secret company and then open bank accounts to financing crime and terror – all while hiding your identity from law enforcement.

This is outrageous and Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray can help fight this corruption by supporting S.2563, the ILLICIT CASH Act.

We must stop this corruption and help put this money back in the hands of the countries that need it. This way United States law enforcement will have access to ownership information they need to thwart or investigate criminal activity.

Sam Sanden

Longview

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Government care

Bernie Sanders is pushing for “free” medical care for people who can’t afford it; “free” college tuition. But how will the government pay for …

Letters

Letters: Success with homeless

The cold weather shelter and Family Promise are two prime examples that efforts to help the homeless can be a success. Both programs have inco…

Letters

Letters: Consider facts

As our cities prepare to issue licenses to organizations for the sales of fireworks, I hope they consider a few facts.

Letters

Letters: Motivated

Professor Tom Tacker writing in the Wall Street Journal (Feb. 28, 2020) described how both slavery and socialism severely reduce productivity …

Letters

Letters: Global health

It is a relief to see America’s schools preparing to deal with the new threat of the coronavirus. ("US schools start planning for possible spr…

Letters

Letters: Letters in truth

In Nancy Lewis' Feb. 26 letter to the editor, she makes the claim that George Soros has "funded migrant flows and worked with drug cartels." T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News