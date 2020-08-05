You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Still spreading

Letters: Still spreading

{{featured_button_text}}

Covid-19 is still spreading. Now is not the time to open the schools. In Texas alone, they have reported 89 babies with Covid-19 and some older children have died from the virus. On line is the safe way to go at this point. Our teachers and students deserve to be protected during this deadly pandemic.

From Rutgers University, May 11, 2020: Children, teens, and young adults are at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19 than previously thought and those with underlying health conditions are at even greater risk, according to a new study.

Sherry Davis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: For profit

On a recent visit to a local gas station, store staff refuses to comply with our state's mandatory mask policy citing, "The First Amendment," …

Letters

Letters: Care for community

The recent letter accusing Rosemary Siipola of pushing the police station down the throats of the Kalama City Council members was untrue and m…

Letters

Letters: Middle class

Bill Kasch was amazed the middle class has abandoned Democrats, but it’s the Democrats who abandoned the middle class. The Democrats' support …

Letters

Letters: Grandmother's lessons

When I was about 7, my and I family went to visit my grandmother Cecil. Usually, the adults would sit and visit while us four kids would do an…

Letters

Letters: The worst

I am old enough to remember every president since Eisenhower and I believe Trump* is the worst of that group.

Letters

Letters: Bomb shelter

We lived close to Columbia Heights Elementary School and Cascade Junior High School when I was a kid.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News