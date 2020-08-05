Letters: Still spreading

Covid-19 is still spreading. Now is not the time to open the schools. In Texas alone, they have reported 89 babies with Covid-19 and some older children have died from the virus. On line is the safe way to go at this point. Our teachers and students deserve to be protected during this deadly pandemic.
From Rutgers University, May 11, 2020: Children, teens, and young adults are at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19 than previously thought and those with underlying health conditions are at even greater risk, according to a new study.
Sherry Davis
Longview
