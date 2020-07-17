Letters: Still shocked

Letters: Still shocked

{{featured_button_text}}

I remain shocked by cries to "defund" the police in our state and around the nation.

Before the days of modern policing, law and order was maintained through military or citizen groups who often meted out justice on the spot, or as they saw fit. In modern policing, communities hire average citizens who are willing to take on the task of "peacekeeper.”

Local and state legislators continue to pass laws requiring police respond to every possible scenario that other citizens cannot, or will not, handle themselves, from garbage in the gutter to murder and mayhem. Then throw in mental-health, drug addiction and other social issues instead of appropriately funding other programs that enhance public safety and you get cops required to be everything to everyone. So, don’t defund the police, but do invest in a comprehensive plan for public safety.

Police officers are not mass-produced or programmed like RoboCop. They are selfless men and women who live down the street, mow their lawns, take their kids to soccer and church, and run towards danger so you don’t have to.

Mark Nelson,

Cowlitz Co. Sheriff (ret.)

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Enough already

I worked with Cowlitz County commissioner Arne Mortensen in 2018 as a District Court judge when our court was attempting to get funding for a …

Letters

Letters: Turning red

It's time for a change in Olympia. Dean Takko and Brian Blake have been there too long. They voted to hike 12 state taxes by $27 billion, incl…

Letters

Letters: Old tricks

I have to agree with William Dennis (The Daily News letters to the editor,  July 10) that Black people kill more Black people than the police …

Letters

Letters: Just wondering

The various parties agreed it was a needed project whose time had come. Studies were made, research was done, the ground was tested and came u…

Letters

Letters: Doesn't deserve vote

Elected jobs on the Cowlitz County commission require dedicated citizens who understand the needs of our citizenry and are willing to work to …

Letters

Letters: For the future

Two years ago, I met Carolyn Long. A friend had seen her at a political forum and thought she was the candidate to beat Jaime Herrera Beutler …

Letters

Letters: Start packing

With the COVID-19 virus, jobs will be more important than ever. So why would we settle for 200 methane jobs that require technical expertise f…

Letters

Letters: Elephant Ears

For the first time in more than 40 years Altrusans missed selling Elephant Ears at the Go 4th celebration at Lake Sacajawea.

Letters

Letters: Seattle influence

I have written previous letters to The Daily News about Seattle’s liberal influence and the danger it poses in spreading to Cowlitz County. Wh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News