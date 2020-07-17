Letters: Still shocked

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I remain shocked by cries to "defund" the police in our state and around the nation.

Before the days of modern policing, law and order was maintained through military or citizen groups who often meted out justice on the spot, or as they saw fit. In modern policing, communities hire average citizens who are willing to take on the task of "peacekeeper.”

Local and state legislators continue to pass laws requiring police respond to every possible scenario that other citizens cannot, or will not, handle themselves, from garbage in the gutter to murder and mayhem. Then throw in mental-health, drug addiction and other social issues instead of appropriately funding other programs that enhance public safety and you get cops required to be everything to everyone. So, don’t defund the police, but do invest in a comprehensive plan for public safety.

Police officers are not mass-produced or programmed like RoboCop. They are selfless men and women who live down the street, mow their lawns, take their kids to soccer and church, and run towards danger so you don’t have to.

Mark Nelson,

Cowlitz Co. Sheriff (ret.)

Longview