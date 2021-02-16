 Skip to main content
Letters: Still a Republican?

Are you still a Republican?

Do you like to march? Better practice marching in lockstep (goosestep) with the dear leader to avoid being cast out. Ask Cindy McCain, Liz Cheney, Ben Sasse, Jaime Herrera Beutler or anyone else who had the guts to speak out.

Stand by and catch up on some old gangster movies. When you get your marching orders they won’t be in plain English, but you will understand what he means. And don’t expect any loyalty in return.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was the biggest butt kisser in history, but one wrong move and they had a gallows waiting for him.

Are you a little crazy? The crazier the better. Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene get a standing ovation. Do you like cults and conspiracy theories? It’s not a party of ideas anymore, it’s a cult of personality and 40% of you believe the core parts of the QAnon conspiracy. Do you hate being lied to? They aren’t lies, they’re alternate facts. Do you believe former President Trump won the election in a landslide? Isn’t it odd there is no proof?

Bill Tuss

Longview

