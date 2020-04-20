Letters: Stepped up

This COVID-19 crisis has been tough for everyone. As we look for solutions, I’m thankful we have the steady leadership of Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler. When people have reached out to her office with questions about unemployment, getting their relatives home from overseas, or figuring out how to navigate small business loans, Jaime has promptly stepped up to the plate to fight on their behalf. I've been impressed by how she has risen above political party — as she usually does — to work with the governor, the vice president, other members of Congress from the "other" side to get testing and supplies, and emergency economic relief. You can tell a lot about a person based on how they respond during a crisis, and Jaime has stepped up big time.