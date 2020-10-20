 Skip to main content
Letters: Stay objective

Jim Hill’s Oct. 7 letter to the editor is a good illustration of why you should assume everything you read in the main stream press about President Donald Trump and conservatives in general is a lie.

Hill repeated part of a story that originated in The Atlantic about how Trump did not want to visit a veterans cemetery in Europe and threw a tantrum calling veterans “losers.” The Atlantic refused to identify its sources and none of the people who were with Trump that day have said the Atlantic was correct. In fact, a number of people who were there said there had been no such comment from Trump. This includes John Bolton, who recently wrote a hostile tell-all book about his time in the Trump White House.

You can check this with Snopes like I did. The main stream press’s failure to maintain even minimal standards of objectivity and honesty is probably the most important reason for the strong growth in the alternative news sources readership of in the last few years.

William Dennis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

