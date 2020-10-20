Letters: Stay objective

Jim Hill’s Oct. 7 letter to the editor is a good illustration of why you should assume everything you read in the main stream press about President Donald Trump and conservatives in general is a lie.

Hill repeated part of a story that originated in The Atlantic about how Trump did not want to visit a veterans cemetery in Europe and threw a tantrum calling veterans “losers.” The Atlantic refused to identify its sources and none of the people who were with Trump that day have said the Atlantic was correct. In fact, a number of people who were there said there had been no such comment from Trump. This includes John Bolton, who recently wrote a hostile tell-all book about his time in the Trump White House.