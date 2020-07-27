Letters: Statistics needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Legislators did a good job using the media to spread fear of COVID-19. They mandated that we must wear face masks or else be slapped with jail time and a fine.

I'm no doctor, but common sense tells us it's not healthy to wear masks, especially for long hours. We need oxygen to breathe in and out to get rid of the carbon dioxide.

No government has the right to order you to do something that violates your freedom of choice, especially when it involves your body. It wouldn't be surprising if wearing masks for long hours may cause health issues. There should be statistics reported like there are with seat belts.

Social distancing and wearing a mask just to stop the spread of the teeny droplets from a sneeze or a cough into this vast expanse of air is foolish. I'm sure more than 80 percent of us don't have COVID-19 in our systems.

All legislators needed to say is that a deadly virus is spreading worldwide and it's recommended to wear face masks and to wash your hands frequently. This way we would have been warned and we would have had a choice.

We are strong and better than that. It feels like we're treated more as guinea pigs than as humans.

Toni Below

Cathlamet