Letters: Statist overreach

Since February, there has been a run on toilet paper. Why?

Most people think the reason for the run on toilet paper is because of the spread of the coronavirus. I disagree. I think the run on toilet paper, and other commodities, is because of the fear that the government will stop people from moving around and getting the products and services they need. The fear is that scarcity will come not from natural disaster, but from bureaucratic disaster.

Consider this example: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently warned religious leaders to stop holding services or he would go so far as to permanently shut down churches and synagogues.

Epidemics, like natural disasters, are legitimate concerns of the state, however, under the wrong circumstances, they also can provide a deadly pretext for the illegitimate expansion of governmental power.

I believe the breathless hyperventilations of statists and their enablers in the fear-mongering mainstream media should be ignored. The solution to the pandemic is targeted intervention based on proper testing, not the wholesale liquidation of civil liberties.

Jack Malone

Longview