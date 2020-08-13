You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: State election results

Letters: State election results

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s now Thursday, Aug. 13. When do we get to read about the election results of the governor’s race and other state offices? I have not seen them in your printed edition.

Phyllis Ogden

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: White guilt

What occurred recently in Seattle as a solution for combating racism was astonishing, abhorrent and Orwellian.

Letters

Letters: Non starter

Lan Herbert took issue with my concern that Black Lives Matter is not concentrating on Black on Black crime, the most serious problem facing B…

Letters

Letters: Excuses, excuses

Once again I must agree with William Dennis: black-on-black violence kills more black people than any other single cause.

Letters

Letters: True lies matter

California is planing to release 18,000 criminals because of COVID-19. Many, many other democratic cities also have released criminals because…

Letters

Letters: Power trip

Recently, on a visit to a store on Pacific Avenue in Kelso, I had a strap break on my mask, but I held it in place.

Letters

Letters : General welfare

I am writing in response to Toni Below’s concerns about her “freedom” not to wear a mask (The Daily News letters to the editor, July 28).

Letters

Letters: Voting rights

I did not vote for Rep. Jim Walsh or Cowlitz County commissioner Arne Mortenson for two specific reasons: They both seem to represent only the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News