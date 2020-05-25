Letters: State action

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our lives like nothing ever has before. After two months in quarantine, my family is still sticking together following the governor's stay at home order.

Pulling no punches here, I believe President Trump knew that China had lost control of the COVID-19 situation, allowing it to spread to the U.S. After nearly 100,000 deaths nationwide, we are facing a ruthless killer that must be stopped. Trump, with his advisers, waited too long to take action, possibly costing many lives. These "experts" have never faced anything like this before. They simply don't know how to deal with this crisis. Why should we believe them? I trust my doctors and veterinarian more than I do the politicians.