Letters: Start packing

With the COVID-19 virus, jobs will be more important than ever. So why would we settle for 200 methane jobs that require technical expertise from out of the area, or out of the country?

With costs so imperative now, why would we allow a business that will cost another billion dollars to build, as one engineer surmised? Why would we allow a business that will take the electricity of 100,000 homes?

Why would we allow materials so volatile that one gallon spilled will kill 199,000 gallons of marine life and affect fishing, recreation dollars and the natural beauty of the area?

Why aren't residents complaining to their local officials and legislators and schools who are all in favor of the project? Is money more important than the lives of children?

New pipelines are being built, but the methane goes through the same old slide areas. Has the government lost the records of all the slides in our alluvial valley?

If you have a home, rent or are a landlord within 17 miles of the plant and there is an explosion, you or your property, will be evacuated. So, start packing unless we get new vision.

Leigh McKeirnan

Kelso