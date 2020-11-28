Letters: Stand up now

We all know Donald Trump is too small a man to concede the election he clearly lost, and really nobody cares what he does. The real shame is the Republican party members who continue to provide cover for these baseless claims of voter fraud. The lawyers tell extraordinary lies on television, but when their case goes before a judge they admit they are not alleging fraud or coercion and their case is thrown out. At least 30 times so far. Where are all of the flag-hugging phony patriots. Jamie Herrera Beutler and Jim Walsh, if you really cared about your country you would grow a spine and stand up for our country’s institutions. You must realize the damage being done every day this continues.