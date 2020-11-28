 Skip to main content
Letters: Stand up now

Letters: Stand up now

"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President." Mitt Romney

"We need to have the transition begin as soon as possible. These kinds of ridiculous challenges that are not based on fact need to end." Republican Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan

We all know Donald Trump is too small a man to concede the election he clearly lost, and really nobody cares what he does. The real shame is the Republican party members who continue to provide cover for these baseless claims of voter fraud. The lawyers tell extraordinary lies on television, but when their case goes before a judge they admit they are not alleging fraud or coercion and their case is thrown out. At least 30 times so far. Where are all of the flag-hugging phony patriots. Jamie Herrera Beutler and Jim Walsh, if you really cared about your country you would grow a spine and stand up for our country’s institutions. You must realize the damage being done every day this continues.

Bill Tuss

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

