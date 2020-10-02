Letters: Speaking directly

Wouldn’t it be refreshing to have a representative who wasn’t afraid to talk directly with her constituents (pre-COVID-19)? How about a representative who would stand up at public meetings and take questions?
There are a multitude of questions about the actions of congress the past three and a half years. Some of them are: Why wasn’t Congress outraged and take action when President Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord? What exactly are you doing about the climate crisis? Why did you vote against making the president reveal his tax returns? What are you helping him hide? Why did you vote against impeachment even after 17 witnesses testified Trump did what he is accused of doing? Why did you vote for tax cuts for the top 1% which resulted in the country going $1 trillion further in debt in 2019?
I will be voting for Carolyn Long in November. I believe she has the intelligence and courage to communicate directly with the public and to do what is right for the country.
Wayne Winther
Kalama
