Letters: Speaking directly

There are a multitude of questions about the actions of congress the past three and a half years. Some of them are: Why wasn’t Congress outraged and take action when President Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord? What exactly are you doing about the climate crisis? Why did you vote against making the president reveal his tax returns? What are you helping him hide? Why did you vote against impeachment even after 17 witnesses testified Trump did what he is accused of doing? Why did you vote for tax cuts for the top 1% which resulted in the country going $1 trillion further in debt in 2019?