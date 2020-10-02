 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Speaking directly

Letters: Speaking directly

{{featured_button_text}}

Wouldn’t it be refreshing to have a representative who wasn’t afraid to talk directly with her constituents (pre-COVID-19)? How about a representative who would stand up at public meetings and take questions?

There are a multitude of questions about the actions of congress the past three and a half years. Some of them are: Why wasn’t Congress outraged and take action when President Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord? What exactly are you doing about the climate crisis? Why did you vote against making the president reveal his tax returns? What are you helping him hide? Why did you vote against impeachment even after 17 witnesses testified Trump did what he is accused of doing? Why did you vote for tax cuts for the top 1% which resulted in the country going $1 trillion further in debt in 2019?

I will be voting for Carolyn Long in November. I believe she has the intelligence and courage to communicate directly with the public and to do what is right for the country.

Wayne Winther

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Playing it down

So your aging parent is sick and you take her to her trusted doctor. The doctor says, well, she has the flu or something not even as bad as th…

Letters

Letters: An attack

This letter to the editor is in response to Chuck Woodard's Sept. 6 letter. I stand corrected. 

Letters

Letters: Demand restitution

“They’re (protest-rioters) not going to stop before election day in November and they're not going to stop after election day,” vice president…

Letters

Letters: Central location

Instead of a new building for the 911 call center behind Lowe's in Longview, why don't the powers that be look into the two big vacancies at t…

Letters

Letters: Health care no 'scheme'

Carolyn Long is a true advocate for sensible health care and does not support a health care “scheme” as our current Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler…

Letters

Letters: Pervasive problems

I had to look up the definition of "systemic" to make sure I was not confusing it with "systematic." Systematic refers to an organized procedu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News