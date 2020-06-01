Letters: Speak up, show up

As a white woman, I do not live the daily terror of being black in America. As a mother, I felt the horror of George Floyd’s anguished cry for his Momma with his last breaths. As a white American, my silence makes me complicit in systematic racism in America. In the words of WNBA’s Natasha Cloud, "Your silence is a knee on my neck.”

We can and we must take action against racism.

Speak up. Speak up when anyone makes a racist comment or joke. Join a peaceful protest. Write a letter to the editor.

Show up. Show up by casting your vote for elected officials who support equal rights for all Americans.

Pony up. Make a donation to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, The American Civil Liberties Union, Fair Fight, Committee to Protect Journalists.

Cover up. Be the shield for black bodies suffering racial attacks. Bear witness, record the event, advocate for the threatened black body.

Let’s act together to take our knees off the neck of every black American.

Marykay Morelli

Longview

Catch the latest in Opinion

