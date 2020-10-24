 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Sources available

Letters: Sources available

{{featured_button_text}}

Ballots have now been mailed. The League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County would like to suggest sources of information about candidates.

The League of Women Voters of Washington’s website, Vote411.org, has candidate information and candidates’ answers to questions.

The Cowlitz County League held candidate forums for Cowlitz County Commissioner, Districts 1 and 2, PUD Commissioner, District 1, 19th Legislative District State Senator and Representative Positions 1 and 2, and 20th Legislative District Representative Position 1. Voters can view them on kltv.org (video on demand) or the Cowlitz County Elections website.

The Third Congressional debate is also on kltv.org.

In addition, the state League held forums for Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction and Commissioner of Public Lands. These can be accessed at kltv.org or lwvwa.org.

Sharon Watt, president

League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Lockstep voting

If you like Donald Trump's pitiful treatment of small businesses and his hatred of unions, you should vote for his disciple Jaime Herrera Beut…

Letters

Letters: Established record

Given the current challenges we face due to the economic crisis, it is essential that the 19th Legislative District be represented by someone …

Letters

Letters: Weber works for us

Regardless of your political beliefs, I would encourage you to vote for Dennis Weber to maintain his seat as a Cowlitz County commissioner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News