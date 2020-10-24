Letters: Sources available

Ballots have now been mailed. The League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County would like to suggest sources of information about candidates.

The League of Women Voters of Washington’s website, Vote411.org, has candidate information and candidates’ answers to questions.

The Cowlitz County League held candidate forums for Cowlitz County Commissioner, Districts 1 and 2, PUD Commissioner, District 1, 19th Legislative District State Senator and Representative Positions 1 and 2, and 20th Legislative District Representative Position 1. Voters can view them on kltv.org (video on demand) or the Cowlitz County Elections website.

The Third Congressional debate is also on kltv.org.

In addition, the state League held forums for Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction and Commissioner of Public Lands. These can be accessed at kltv.org or lwvwa.org.

Sharon Watt, president

League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County