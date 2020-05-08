Letters: Soros agenda

Letters: Soros agenda

This letter to the editor is in response to Nick Herboth's March 7 letter.

He needs to fact check his own theory about George Soros, who buys off weak judges, politicians and prosecutors and is very well-known for corruption and undermining.

He alone, with the Democratic party, sent fliers out to some of their voters asking for donations to help fund the caravans. I know some people who donated to this corruption. For innocent victims drug into that mess, it was pure murder.

Socialism and Communism are the same. The socialist Democrats, liberal elites, fake news media (ABC, CNN, MSNBC) are working under communist rule alongside China.

Nancy Pelosi looks and acts like a rabid bat and should be investigated.

Some of their agendas are open borders, sanctuaries, take away the First and Second amendments, disarm police, swindling, spreading fear (releasing violent criminals and viruses are examples).

I was born and raised in the United States where I wish to remain, not some communist country.

Nancy Lewis

Longview

