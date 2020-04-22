Letters: Something bigger

Letters: Something bigger

{{featured_button_text}}

As I read accounts of irresponsible behaviors (parties, refusals to self-quarantine, etc.) with which some are approaching this pandemic, I’m reminded of a lesson that was forcefully brought home to me many years ago.

I was then a teacher in a small school where, on a fine spring day, one of the school's most popular students went home and took his own life. His death cast an almost palpable cloud of darkness over the entire school for weeks afterward; not a person was unaffected by the loss.

The lesson was this: It wasn’t his “own life” that he took. To a varying degree, this student’s life belonged to everyone he had ever interacted with: classmates, teachers, pastor, employer, girlfriend, siblings, parents — all had a stake in this young man. As John Donne observed, “No man is an island, entire of itself.” We're all a part of something bigger than ourselves.

Enjoy this life, appreciate the gift you have, treasure the experiences it brings. But please, live it responsibly. After all, it’s not your own.

Don Cox

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: House arrest

Inslee’s house arrest order for the populace, Proclamation 20-25, is in conflict with the Bill of Rights. Our rights of the free exercise of r…

Letters

Letters: Setting an example

I have to publicly eat crow. After all my concerns about our current president being selfish and only looking out for his own interests, I rea…

Letters

Letters: We can recover

This is a response to the April 11 letter "take my chances." The author clearly does not understand the severity of the coronavirus situation.…

Letters

Letters: Back to work

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gives President Trump an "F" for his work performance and accuses him of being a weak leader.

Letters

Letters: Taking chances

Reading the letters to the editor that seem to say this "pandemic" is not as bad as it is being made out to be has me responding with this. I …

Letters

Letters: Slow mowing

Thank you to the Cowlitz County Diking District that halted mowing part of the slough between Third and Seventh avenues close to Hudson Street…

Letters

Letters: Deferred maintenance

Everyone who has a car recognizes the cost of maintenance and that the only thing more expensive than maintenance is the cost of deferred main…

Letters

Letters: Shift control

"One-size-fits-all" solutions, driven by Seattle, Detroit, or New York, don't fit 98% of the country. A little common sense could put all Amer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News