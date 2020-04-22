Letters: Something bigger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I read accounts of irresponsible behaviors (parties, refusals to self-quarantine, etc.) with which some are approaching this pandemic, I’m reminded of a lesson that was forcefully brought home to me many years ago.

I was then a teacher in a small school where, on a fine spring day, one of the school's most popular students went home and took his own life. His death cast an almost palpable cloud of darkness over the entire school for weeks afterward; not a person was unaffected by the loss.

The lesson was this: It wasn’t his “own life” that he took. To a varying degree, this student’s life belonged to everyone he had ever interacted with: classmates, teachers, pastor, employer, girlfriend, siblings, parents — all had a stake in this young man. As John Donne observed, “No man is an island, entire of itself.” We're all a part of something bigger than ourselves.

Enjoy this life, appreciate the gift you have, treasure the experiences it brings. But please, live it responsibly. After all, it’s not your own.

Don Cox

Longview