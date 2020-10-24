Letters: Someone to admire

Hey Burt (Harwood), I’m not voting for Trump either.

I’m voting for a man who won’t lie every time he opens his mouth. I’m not worried about someone taking my guns, but I am worried when the president of the United States supports heavily armed thugs storming a statehouse to intimidate elected officials they disagree with. Is that your idea of law and order? Maybe clearing out peaceful protesters for a photo op?

I believe as you probably did that character matters so I’m voting for a president young people can look up to, not someone you wouldn’t trust around your teenage daughter. I’m voting for someone who won't separate children from their parents to make a statement.

In my American dream, the billionaires don’t own the country while avoiding taxes. I’m voting for a president who doesn’t see the job as a money making opportunity. I’m glad my mother isn’t alive to see the president mock her brother who died fighting for his country. I’m worried for the future of our country if this autocrat is re-elected.

Bill Tuss

Longview