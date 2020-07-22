Letters: Solutions, not rhetoric

I feel I need to respond to June 26 letter to the editor regarding Sen. Dean Takko's campaign contributions.

The criticism was that his large donations are not from the local area. If you look at them, you will see a diverse group of entities who have contributed to his campaign. There are contributions from businesses, labor organizations, tribes and organizations that are not necessarily on the same side of an issue.

I believe this shows the respect that people who work in Olympia have for the senator's ability to to work with many groups. He is not someone tied to an ideology, but someone who works to find a solution to a problem.

We need more people like Sen. Takko in Olympia who want to work on solutions rather than spout rhetoric.

Jim Miller

Longview

