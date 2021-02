No, Mitch McConnell. You can't have your cake and eat it too, your post-acquittal speech not withstanding.

On Feb. 14, 2021, the nation watched as you and 42 United States senators sold your souls to the devil and put self-interest above duty to country.

Abraham Lincoln must be looking on and feeling very sad to see what has become of the Grand Old Party.

Mary Ann Johnson

Longview